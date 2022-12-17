Entertainment

Christian Bale open to taking up new roles in MCU

Christian Bale open to taking up new roles in MCU

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Christian Bale played the super villain in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Hollywood star Christian Bale's role as Gorr was one of the most highly-regarded characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Thor: Love and Thunder. His character dies at the end of the movie. But worry not, for he may return to the franchise! The actor, in a recent interview, has said that he is open to taking a new role in the MCU. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The look that Bale donned to play Gorr was distinct and hardly resembled what he looks like in real life.

Even if he were to return to the MCU with a character that looks like his regular self, it would be pretty seamless.

Gorr was a villain, so it would be a nice twist to see Bale taking up more of a heroic role.

But there's a catch! His kids have to approve

In an interview with Entertainment Today, Bale recently said that he would take up a role in the MCU if it impresses his kids. He said, "A good story is a good story. A good character or a good director, you know, if it's an interesting thing." "Crucially, if my kids say I'm not allowed to say no to something," he added.

Will he also consider returning to DCEU?

ComicBook earlier asked Bale about the possibility of returning to the DC Extended Universe, but the actor reportedly denied it unless Christopher Nolan is at the helm. The publication quoted him as saying, "That would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it."

Thor's chapter will probably close soon

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the "God of Thunder" Thor in the MCU, said last month that Thor's ending might come soon. He said, "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it (played Thor) again... It'd probably be the finale." To recall, Thor: Love And Thunder ended with a note saying that "Thor will return.: