Visit these Indian places to witness the best Christmas celebrations

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 15, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Let's make your Christmas worth cherising

Santa Claus is calling you to visit these five places in India. Christmas Day is just around the corner and we are ready for a "merry" time this holiday season. And if you are looking forward to traveling during your Xmas holidays, visit these five destinations that gather all the love and footfall for their top-rated Christmas celebrations. Check them out!

Kolkata

Kolkata celebrates Christmas as though it is it's own native and cultural festival. Iconic and popular churches like St Andrew's, St John's, St Paul's Cathedral, Duff and Sacred Heart are all decked up with scintillating lights and ostentatious decorations. The lanes around Hogg's Market are abuzz with local vendors selling Xmas tree decorations and Santa clothes, whereas Park Street is anointed with beautiful lights.

Mumbai

Mumbai has a rich colonial history and celebrates Christmas with much pomp and show. Several famous markets, including the Crawford Market in Colaba, turn into pit stops for shoppers wanting to buy Santa caps, Xmas trees, and other decorations. Grand-looking churches like Mt Mary's Basilica, Holy Name Cathedral, the Afghan Church, St Thomas Cathedral, and the Gloria Church attract a large number of people.

Goa

Churches and homes in Goa are decorated with beautiful lights and poinsettia flowers, which make it all the more pretty when it gets dark. People of all ages and faiths gather during the night to participate in Xmas carol singing and midnight mass. Parties on beaches, cocktails at bars, and night markets make the Xmas celebrations a lot more memorable.

Kerala

Christmas celebrations in Kerala are about bonfires on beaches, gorging on local feasts, singing carols, witnessing Christmas plays, and participate in the midnight mass. Streets, churches, and houses are decked up with lights, flowers, and other Xmas fineries to mark this festival. Local markets are abundant with hawkers offering decorations, Christmas cakes, Santa hats and masks for kids, candles, and candies.

Shillong

Shillong organizes a multitude of fun activities and fests during Christmas. Every nook and cranny of the streets and most establishments are beautifully decorated with lights to welcome this festival of joy. Locals enjoy outdoor picnics with friends and family, which is a tradition for them to take a break from working hard to enjoy the festivities. You may hear carols chorus everywhere!