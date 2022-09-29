Entertainment

'GodFather' trailer: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan go all guns blazing

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 29, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's most-awaited film Godfather is all set to hit the big screens on October 5. The makers of the film dropped its trailer on Wednesday at a grand pre-release event in Anantpur. The megastar also shared the trailer on his Twitter space and captioned it, "GodFather coming on Vijayadasami (sic)." Take a look at the highlights of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chiranjeevi last saw success in the form of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

His film after that, Acharya, was released earlier this year and it was a disaster at the box office.

It did not go well with the critics and fans either.

Since Tollywood has been seeing successful ventures lately, it's important for GodFather to perform well for more reasons than one.

Obervation What does the trailer show?

The trailer opens with a voiceover that informs us of the death of a chief minister and immediately questions are raised about his successor. The next shot introduces Chiru as Brahma, who has both friends and enemies in abundance in the political world. Salman Khan makes an appearance halfway through the trailer and comes to the rescue of his "bada bhai."

Details Khan, Chiranjeevi's powerful combo is the best part

Right after the entry of Khan, the trailer is full of power-packed stunt sequences and numerous slow-motion shots. Nayanthara makes a brief appearance along with Satya Dev and both get caught up in the middle of a fight for power. Going by the trailer, it looks like the film will be a frame-to-frame remake of the original Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal.

Box office 'GodFather' to clash with Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost'

Jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the Telugu political drama is directed by Mohan Raja. S Thaman composed music for the film. Meanwhile, GodFather is set to lock horns with Nagarjuna Akkineni's The Ghost, which will also be released on October 5. The Praveen Sattaru directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, and Ravi Varma.