King is back! 5 highlights from SRK's latest Twitter QnA

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 18, 2022, 12:12 pm 3 min read

SRK chatted with his fans on Twitter on Saturday; here are the key highlights

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, his frequent chat sessions with fans on Twitter are laced with charm and wit! Ahead of the release of his anxiously anticipated spy-thriller film Pathaan, SRK took to Twitter on Saturday to have a heart-to-heart with select fans. The QnA session, as always, brimmed with Khan's trademark humor and panache and was an early Christmas gift for his fans!

From one superstar to another: SRK's favorite Salman Khan film

SRK and Salman Khan have shared a love-hate relationship over the years. The two biggest stars of the country have gone from being friends to bitter foes to close friends over the past few decades. When asked by a fan to name his favorite Salman film, SRK responded, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan," which is critically also regarded as Salman's most striking, memorable performance so far.

SRK revealed best compliment his kids have given him

Khan has repeatedly spoken about his closeness with his family, particularly the role of his three kids in his life: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Their topic emerged during the Twitter session, too, when a netizen popped the question, "Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids? (sic)" And King Khan replied, "Papa you are the kindest man we know." How sweet, indeed!

A little bit of cricket was thrown into the chat!

Khan, who owns one of IPL's biggest teams, Kolkata Knight Riders, is often spotted during several matches, especially the most consequential ones. When a fan asked, "How do you feel when MS Dhoni comes to bat against KKR?" SRK replied, "Ha Ha nervous." For the unversed, Dhoni is the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, and the team has clinched four IPL trophies so far.

Take a look at the conversation here

Ha ha nervous https://t.co/HOpPh2DBjF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Did SRK take a dig at his haters?

There was a moment when it seemed like Khan took a subtle dig at his haters, which is pivotal considering there are widespread calls to boycott Pathaan due to the Besharam Rang controversy. A fan wondered, "Why #AskSRK is always for 15 minutes?" and Khan had a quick-witted response ready, "Because everyone needs 15 minutes for fame..." Did Khan just silence his hateful critics?

Will SRK ever star in something like 'Swades' again?

SRK's admirers have a constant question on their minds: Will he ever star in a hard-hitting drama such as Swades, Chak De India, or My Name is Khan ever again? When a fan asked if he will ever star in such a film again, he replied, "Bana toh [di] kitni baar banaoon?? (I've made it already, how many times shall I do it?)."