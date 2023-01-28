Entertainment

Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theater screens 'Pathaan' alongside 'DDLJ'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 07:18 pm 2 min read

Posters of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' and 'Pathaan' have been put up outside Mumbai's Maratha Mandir cinema hall

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is running successfully in theaters worldwide, and its craze has gripped Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theater as well. Taken over by the Pathaan fever, as a treat for all SRK fans, the popular single-screen cinema hall is now playing the Siddharth Anand-helmed film alongside the actor's 1995 cult classic musical romance movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Why does this story matter?

Since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's release in the year 1995, Maratha Mandir has continued to run shows of Khan and Kajol's iconic film.

Even after nearly three decades, Khan's fans often head out to Maratha Mandir to watch DDLJ there.

And now, with the single-screener playing both the SRK films, it is nothing less than a treat for his fans.

SRK's manager posts picture from Maratha Mandir

Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to share an image from outside Maratha Mandir. The picture shows posters of both DDLJ and Pathaan put up outside the cinema hall. Along with it, Dadlani had an interesting suggestion for SRK fans who are not able to get a ticket for Pathaan, advising them that they could instead consider watching DDLJ all over again.

Maratha Mandir puts up 'Pathaan' poster along with 'DDLJ'

Instagram post A post shared by poojadadlani02 on January 28, 2023 at 11:55 am IST

Fans react; say only SRK could do it

Dadlani's post instantly went viral, and several fans of SRK commented on her post. Even celebrities such as Manish Malhotra and Kanika Dhillon dropped heart emojis in the comments section. While one fan wrote, "Only Shah Rukh Khan could do this," another one commented saying, "For those saying SRK got back his throne. Guys it was always his, he just reminded the world."

'Pathaan' set to enter Rs. 400 crore club soon?

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan has been creating a ruckus at the box office. Within just three days of its release, the film has already entered the Rs. 300 crore (gross) club globally. Meanwhile, trade analysts have speculated Pathaan would earn another Rs. 100 crore over the weekend (worldwide), hinting the film might enter the prestigious Rs. 400 crore club soon.

