'Pathaan' box office collections: Despite dip, SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer unstoppable

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 11:55 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan' was released in the theaters on Wednesday (January 25)

Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan has registered yet another whopping collection on its third day at the box office. On Friday, its earnings did witness a significant dip compared to the first two days, but the film continued with its stellar performance. It has reportedly crossed the Rs. 300 crore (gross) mark worldwide and is expected to rake in even more over the weekend.

'Pathaan' collects aroudn Rs. 35 crore on Day 3

Pathaan saw a dip in collections on its first Friday. After reportedly earning Rs. 57 crore and Rs. 70 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, the film's Friday is estimated to have collected somewhere between Rs. 35 crore and Rs. 36 crore. According to reports, the morning and noon shows saw lesser crowds, however, by the evening, the theaters picked up the pace again.

Will 'Pathaan' cross Rs. 400 crore soon?

As for the worldwide collections of Pathaan, Khan's comeback film reportedly earned Rs. 100cr on its release day, and crossed Rs. 200cr and Rs. 300cr on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Trade analysts are hopeful that it will earn another Rs. 100cr this weekend. Trade analyst Atul Mohan expects the film to earn Rs. 40cr on Saturday and Rs. 50cr on Sunday.

'Pathaan' breaks record of 'KGF 2'

Pathaan's total domestic collection is said to be around Rs. 158-159cr. With its historic run in the theaters, the SRK starrer has already reportedly broken a record held by Yash's KGF 2, which collected Rs. 140.5cr (nett) on its first weekend. Interestingly, Pathaan was able to collect this whopping amount over weekdays, while other films largely benefit from weekend (Saturday and Sunday) collections.

All about 'Pathaan'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks the first release of Khan since the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marks his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of over four years. Besides Khan, the film is also led by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Actors Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are seen in supporting roles, while Salman Khan also has an exciting cameo.