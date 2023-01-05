Entertainment

'Pathaan': On Deepika's birthday, SRK drops her new look

Jan 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new look of Deepika Padukone from 'Pathaan' to wish the latter on her birthday

Actor Deepika Padukone turned 37 on Thursday (January 5). On the occasion of her birthday, her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan had a special gift for his leading lady and her fans. Taking to his social media handles, Khan dropped a new poster of Padukone's look from the film. Meanwhile, Khan and Padukone-starrer film is inching closer to its theatrical release on January 25.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan and Padukone have acted in at least three films, with Pathaan being their fourth collaboration. Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Khan in the 2007's film, Om Shanti Om. She then went on to act with him in Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Earlier, Khan had shared John Abraham's first look from Pathaan on his birthday in December.

Poster shows Padukone in an action avatar

Padukone is not new to the action genre. She has already done some thrilling sequences in XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, opposite Vin Diesel. The new look of the actor from Pathaan brings back the old memories of Padukone from the Hollywood film. She is seen holding a pistol in her hand while bleeding from a couple of cuts on the face.

Check out the poster and SRK's wish here

CBFC suggested cuts for 'Pathaan'

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), led by Prasoon Joshi, has suggested cuts for the Siddharth Anand-directorial film. According to reports, roughly 10 cuts have been suggested by the board so far regarding some dialogues and shots, including alleged obscene scenes in Besharam Rang. However, Padukone's saffron-colored bikini might not have been chopped by the board, reportedly.

'Pathaan' trailer will be released soon

As per reports, the trailer of Pathaan will be released next week, on January 10. The trailer release is expected to increase the excitement among the fans regarding the film. The reports also said that the advance booking for the film in India might begin after the mega trailer launch of Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films.