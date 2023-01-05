Entertainment

Box office: 'Avatar 2' is now 2022's No. 1 film

Box office: 'Avatar 2' is now 2022's No. 1 film

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 05, 2023, 11:45 am 2 min read

Take a look at 'Avatar 2's box office haul

James Cameron's Hollywood magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water is on a spree of box office haul as the film has been making and breaking several records. On Wednesday, the film took over the global collection of Top Gun: Maverick. Now, Avatar 2 is the No. 1 film of 2022. Read on to know more about the film's box office record.

How much has the movie made so far

In 20 days, Avatar 2's global box office collection now stands a little under $1.5B (Rs. 12,300cr). The film has taken over the lifetime box office collection of Top Gun: Maverick's $1.49B (Rs. 12,218cr). It has also become the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time. It is expected that the film will also beat Jurassic World's $1.67B (Rs. 13,694cr) soon.

Cameron's third movie to touch the $1.5B mark

With this huge box office number, Cameron has become the only director in the history of world cinema to have helmed three movies that touched the $1.5B mark. His previous two films Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009) touched $2.22B and $2.92B, respectively, at the global box office. All three films have found their places in the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films.

How much has India contributed to the success?

The total of Avatar 2 in the US stands at $0.5B approximately. The overseas collection of the fantasy drama is over the $1B mark. In India, the film has collected around $51M (Rs. 425cr). To note, India is one of the top contributors to the sequel, after the US and China. This feat is achieved even though several domestic movies competed alongside Avatar 2.

Other top contributors for 'Avatar 2'

As mentioned, America is the top contributor to Avatar 2 with $0.5B. China has taken the second position with $152M followed by France with $96.5M. The Korean market has collected $76M, while Germany stands at $74M. In the UK, the film made $60M, and finally, India is at $51M haul. Will the film touch the $2B mark? Let's wait and see.