'Bholaa': Tabu's first look from Ajay Devgn's upcoming directorial unveiled

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 17, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Tabu will soon be seen in 'Bholaa,' directed by Ajay Devgn. It will release on March 30

Artist par excellence Tabu is on a roll! After recently receiving adulation for her role in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey, the actor is now gearing up to share the screen with Ajay Devgn in the action thriller Bholaa, an adaptation of the Tamil film Kaithi. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled Tabu's first look, in which she is seen playing a fierce cop! Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from playing the lead role in the film, Devgn is also directing the masala entertainer.

It is Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34.

The veteran actor is co-producing the venture, too.

Interestingly, this is the third consecutive film where Tabu will be seen playing a cop.

She recently essayed the same role in Drishyam 2 and Kuttey.

Tabu oozes swag and panache in the motion poster

Devgn shared a motion poster that featured Tabu as a fierce police officer, committed to her cause. In the brief clip, the Maqbool actor can be seen dressed in khakhee, wielding a loaded gun, and racing against time to catch a culprit. The pulsating, throbbing title track of the film plays in the background, too. Bholaa will also be released in 3D.

Know what the original film was all about

Kaithi, directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj (Vikram), chronicled the journey of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison. However, things go awry when he is embroiled in a tussle between police and a drug mafia. Bholaa also stars Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, and will release on March 30, 2023.

Here's where we will see the actors next

Apart from Bholaa, Devgn also has Maidaan in the pipeline, a biopic of the Indian men's football team's former coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has Rohit Shetty's action entertainer Singham Again in the pipeline. Tabu will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya and also has the multistarrer The Crew on her slate, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

This is Tabu-Devgn's ninth film together!

Tabu and Devgn—who are also close friends in real life—have been appreciated for their previous cinematic collaborations like Vijaypath, Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Golmaal Again, Thakshak, De De Pyaar De, and Fitoor. They were last seen together in Drishyam 2, a blockbuster hit directed by Abhishek Pathak.