Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' trailer to release on THIS day!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 06, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' will be released on January 12

After a long wait, the day is finally inching closer! The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's next, Shehzada, will be out on January 12. Aaryan—who has earned back-to-back critical acclaim for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy—is eyeing a hattrick with Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it's a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It's heading toward a theatrical release on February 10.

Why does this story matter?

Shehzada marks Kriti Sanon and Aaryan's second outing together after Luka Chuppi, a 2019 rom-com that couldn't impress critics but was appreciated by the masses.

Aaryan recently delivered his career's biggest hit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, so a lot is riding on Shehzada, too.

Additionally, since Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a massive hit, Aaryan would want to recreate the same magic with the Hindi version.

Makers have planned a three-day-long trailer launch event

The trailer will be launched at an event in Mumbai on January 12 and will feature "punches, punch lines, color, music, and swag." Subsequently, it will be screened at a Lohri event in Jalandhar on January 13 in the presence of the lead pair. This mega, one of its kind three-day-launch event will culminate at the Rann of Kutch on January 14 (Makar Sankranti).

Everything we know about 'Shehzada'

Earlier, the film had booked the November 4, 2022, slot for release, but it was later postponed and will now arrive during Valentine's Week instead. Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Speaking about the drama, Aaryan had earlier said, "It's one of those films that have a very wide appeal among the audience."

Take a look at the lead pair's upcoming films

Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, a dark thriller that was released on Disney+ Hotstar.﻿ Apart from Shehzada, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline and has also been signed for Aashiqui 3. Reports are rife that he'll be seen in Hera Pheri 3, too. Sanon, last seen in Bhediya, has Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew on her slate.