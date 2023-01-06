Entertainment

'Uunchai,' 'HIT 2': Your weekend OTT watchlist is here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 06, 2023, 11:09 am 2 min read

It's time to revisit the movies that you have on your bucket list to watch on OTT this weekend. From Uunchai to HIT: The Second Case, a train of new titles has arrived on OTT platforms to refresh your watchlist. Read on and take a look at all the exciting new titles that have arrived on different streamers this week.

'Uunchai'

After completing its theatrical outing, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani's family drama Uunchai finally made its digital debut. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and backed by his Rajshri Productions, the film had a theatrical premiere on November 11. The movie became available on ZEE5 on Friday. Uunchai also features veteran actors such as Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

'HIT: The Second Case'

Telugu star Adivi Sesh's investigative thriller HIT: The Second Case arrived on Amazon Prime Video on a rental basis. The film had a theatrical premiere on December 2. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the co-lead, while Rao Ramesh and Komali Prasad play important roles in the movie. Directed by Shailesh Kolanu, general subscribers to the streamer will have to wait longer to watch it on OTT.

'Naai Sekar Returns'

Senior Kollywood actor Vadivelu's comeback movie Naai Sekar Returns hit the theaters on December 9. It is set to make its OTT debut on Friday on Netflix. Though the film was not received well by fans and critics, its OTT arrival was highly awaited. Directed by Suraj, the film also stars Shivani Narayanan, Sanjana Singh, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, and Redin Kingsley in important roles.

'3Cs'

Telugu web series 3Cs: Choice, Chances, and Changes arrived on SonyLIV on Friday. Sampath Kumar Thota directed the series and it stars Spandana Palli, Nitya Shetty, Gnaneswari Kandregula, and Sanjay Rao in the lead roles. Touted as a crime thriller, the series will revolve around three modern-day women who are trapped in a situation that involves gangsters after an unfortunate night.