Saif Ali Khan to headline Red Chillies Entertainment's drama 'Kartavya'

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 06, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Saif Ali Khan will reportedly headline Red Chillies Entertainment's investigative drama 'Kartavya'

If recent reports are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan has come aboard an investigative drama that will feature him in the role of a cop. Tentatively titled Kartavya, the suspenseful thriller will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Billed as a gritty thriller, the film will reportedly be helmed by Pulkit (Bose: Dead or Alive, Maroon).

Kartavya marks Khan's reunion with SRK, although they won't be co-actors this time.

They had last appeared together in the hugely popular romance musical Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Moreover, Khan's role as a cop has earned him positive critical reception in the past few years, considering he played Inspector Sartaj Singh in Netflix's Sacred Games and Officer Vikram in the crime drama Vikram Vedha.

Film might go on floors next month

Per a report by Peeping Moon, the film will also star veteran actor Sanjay Mishra and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni). Currently in the pre-production stage, it will reportedly go on floors in the first week of February. "Kartavya is said to be a difficult project as it takes [the protagonist] on a dark, emotional journey while investigating a crime," reported the portal.

Khan has 'Adipurush,' 'Go Goa Gone 2' lined up next

The Omkara actor was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in Vikram Vedha. Up next, he will be playing the role of Lankesh in Om Raut's VFX-heavy Adipurush, slated for release on June 16. He will also treat viewers through Go Goa Gone 2, a sequel to Raj and DK's popular zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone, co-starring Vir Das and Kunal Kemmu.

These are other major projects being backed by Red Chillies

Red Chillies Entertainment, too, has its hands full. It will likely begin its year with Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak. In addition to that, it has also bankrolled two hugely anticipated ventures headlined by SRK: Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on June 2. Dunki, SRK's maiden collaboration with Hirani, has locked the December 22 slot.