Selena Gomez shuts down trolls; addresses body shaming she received

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 17, 2023, 05:50 pm 3 min read

Selena Gomez addresses comments on body shaming

Selena Gomez responded to online body shamers following her red carpet appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday. Body shaming, trolling, judgments, and rumors have become an intrinsic part of celebrities' lives, and the actor is no stranger to such attacks. She had earlier said that trolls call her both "too small" and "too big," but she noted that she ignores the haters.



Selena Gomez is an international icon, having a huge fan following globally.

After rising to stardom, Gomez discussed her journey about body positivity, and has been an advocate for this issue for the longest time and bashed trolls time and again!

So much so that she even came up with the Revival album to address the hateful messages and turn them into something rare!

Selena Gomez body-shamed for 'weight gain'

During her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Gomez donned an elegant Valentino gown with dramatic purple puff sleeves and an off-the-shoulder bodice skirt. She looked stunning with very natural makeup and minimal accessories. Her evening look, however, did not go over well with some netizens, who commented on the singer's weight gain and flooded social media with more such comments.

Selena Gomez slams trolls in an Instagram live

To clear the air of hateful comments, Gomez took the initiative and did an Instagram Live shortly after the award ceremony. She was accompanied by her nine-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. Addressing the trolls, she said, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays." Looking at her sister, she added, "But, we don't care," and started laughing.

Selena Gomez shut down body shamers in 2022

In April 2022, Gomez Gomez also spoke out against body shamers in a TikTok video. "So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich... But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway," she had said.

Selena Gomez was nominated for her first Golden Globe

This year, in the category of best performance by an actress in a television show, comedy, or musical, Selena Gomez was nominated for the first time for her role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Other nominees in the same category included Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), and Jean Smart (Hacks).