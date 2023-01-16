Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding screen tests in acting—meaning, usage, prominent examples

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding screen tests in acting—meaning, usage, prominent examples

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 16, 2023, 06:07 pm 3 min read

Screen tests play an important role in the filmmaking process and can take place before or after casting

Actors—especially the ones starting out—often talk about appearing for auditions or screen tests before a film goes on floors. Screen tests become critical because they check whether an actor is suitable for a role and will be able to do justice to it or not. At times, even prolific actors aren't selected because "they don't look the part." Let's decode screen tests.

What do experts say about the term?

Per Studio Binder, "A screen test is a filmed audition in which an actor demonstrates their suitability for a role in a film or television show." "Generally, actors are given sides, or lines of a script, to perform on camera. Screen tests are also utilized to see how wardrobe, make-up, colors, and other accessories may appear on an already casted actor."

But, why are they so necessary?

Other than ensuring that the actor is a suitable fit for a role, a screen test has multifaceted usage. At times, they can be used to gauge the chemistry between co-actors and also determine how the wardrobe and makeup suit them. In case the actor doesn't clear the screen test, the filmmakers can revisit the footage later and cast them in a different role.

When does the test take place?

A screen test usually takes place during the pre-production stage and the makers hand the actors a fixed set of lines. Once it is over, the project either begins rolling or the actors have to mandatorily attend a few workshops to get into the skin of their character. It's also not uncommon for actors to audition for one part but eventually play another.

Joaquin Phoenix's role in 'Joker' was decided after screen tests

Joaquin Phoenix—who headlined the global blockbuster Joker—had to undergo a series of screen tests to determine the final right look for the titular character. Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, too, opted for multiple screen tests to ensure that the costumes, make-up, performance, lighting, and production design were excellently executed. A lot of screen test footage featuring Hollywood actors is also currently available on YouTube.

Have you watched these Indian actors' auditions yet?

Actor-host Karan Wahi had tested for Aditya Roy Kapur's role in the romance drama Daawat-E-Ishq but ended up playing a supporting role instead. Bigg Boss 8 winner and TV actor Gautam Gulati, too, had auditioned for Kapur's part in the romance tragedy Aashiqui 2. Shah Rukh Khan's audition tape for Fauji and Alia Bhatt's test for Student of the Year are available online, too.