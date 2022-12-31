Entertainment

Box office: 'Avatar 2' enters Rs. 300cr club in India

Box office: 'Avatar 2' enters Rs. 300cr club in India

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 31, 2022, 01:16 pm 2 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has the potential of becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India as it enters Rs. 300 crore club

James Cameron's sci-fi drama Avatar: The Way of Water has been performing exceptionally well at the global and the Indian box office. The film, which hit theaters on December 16, has outperformed its prequel Avatar in India. Within 15 days of release, the film entered the Rs. 300 crore club in India. It is on its way to breaking Avengers: Endgame's record in India.

Why does this story matter?

Avatar 2 was one of the most highly anticipated films in the world. Cameron returned with the sequel after the original film Avatar was released in 2009.

Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the film also featured Kate Winslet and many other actors in key roles.

It has become one of the biggest blockbuster films in the world, especially in the post-pandemic era.

'Avatar 2's India box office performance

The film performed exceedingly well in the Indian market in its second week at the box office. It reportedly saw a drop of less than 50% in its collections, maintaining a stronghold at the ticket window. Per reports, it earned roughly Rs. 98 crore in the second week, taking its total collections to over Rs. 300 crore in the country.

'Avatar 2' to soon break 'Avengers: Endgame's record

The Marvel film Avengers: Endgame holds the record of being the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Its earnings stood at Rs. 373 crore. However, looking at the way Avatar 2 is performing, the film might soon be able to cross the Marvel film's collections, depending upon the collections it rakes in on Monday and also in the weeks to come.

About the 'Avatar' sequel

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar 2 also features actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and CCH Pounder. The film was released in multiple languages in India, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reportedly, most of its Indian collection came from South India. As per reports, the film's production budget alone is a whopping $250M.