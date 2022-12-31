Entertainment

Trailblazing US journalist Barbara Walters passes away at 93

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 31, 2022, 12:54 pm 2 min read

US journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at 93

Reputed American journalist and a pioneer for women in media, Barbara Walters passed away on Friday (December 30), the US media reported. She was 93. Her sprawling career spanned five decades, and she eventually established herself as a global icon, particularly for women. She was reportedly also a recipient of 12 Emmy Awards. May her soul rest in peace.

'Barbara was a pioneer for journalism'

Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, took to Twitter to confirm Walters' demise. He wrote, "I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York." In a note dedicated to her, he wrote, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself."

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

She was the first female anchor on the evening news

The legendary journalist "died peacefully" at her home, said her representative, Cindi Berger. ABC, her professional home for decades, tweeted a series of tributes and condolences, celebrating Walters' rich life and several stellar achievements. "Pioneering TV icon Barbara Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program," read one tweet, accompanied by several photos from memory lane.

Pioneering TV icon Barbara Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View." https://t.co/AgBDOVAPtD pic.twitter.com/Ou7fK7L8Ox — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2022

Leading Hollywood figures remembered Walters, her exceptional work

Several notable figures remembered how Walters smashed the glass ceiling. Host-producer Oprah Winfrey wrote, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news." Actor Hugh Jackman tweeted, "Deb & I are so sad that Barbara Walters passed away. She was a trailblazer, wickedly funny, generous, open-hearted, and a good friend."

She was paid a $1M salary back in 1976!

Walters started her journalism career on NBC's The Today Show in the 1960s and progressed to the position of the program's first female co-host in 1974. In 1976, the ABC network signed her as the first female network news anchor, and her unprecedented $1M annual salary made headlines globally. "I'm not afraid when I'm interviewing, I have no fear!'' Walters had once famously said.