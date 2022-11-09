World

US midterm election results: Tight contest between Democrats, Republicans

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 09, 2022, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Despite a close contest, the Republicans seem to be nosing ahead of the Democrats, who currently hold the White House

The counting of votes for the US midterm elections got underway on Wednesday, which will in turn decide the composition of the US Congress — the federal legislature. With President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, the anti-incumbent Republicans were expected to make gains drubbing the Democrats. However, the projections reflect a tight contest between parties trying to wrest control of the House of Representatives.

Context Why does this story matter?

The poll results will act as a litmus test for Biden and lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential elections — which could see the return of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

The US economy is reportedly struggling amid inflation reaching a 40-year high.

If the Republicans win the House, they could impede legislation making it difficult for Democrats to move forward with their agenda.

Information Republicans claim 'bloodbath' in a close contest

The Republicans appear to be nosing ahead of the Democrats to capture a majority in both, the US House of Representatives (lower house) and the Senate (upper house). According to Edison Research, the Republicans could win five seats held by the Democrats — the required number for the former to gain a majority in the House, whose all 435 seats went to polls.

Senators Democrats win Pennsylvania, Republicans bag Utah

Democrat candidate John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz of the Republican Party to clinch the first seat in the Senate from Pennsylvania, which was earlier held by Republican Pat Toomey. On the other side, incumbent Senator Mike Lee of the Republican Party retained his seat from Utah, where the Democrats hadn't fielded any candidate but endorsed independent Evan McMullin.

Among candidates in the fray for a re-election, Democrat Charles Schumer won the Senate seat from New York while Republican John Thune claimed back his Senate seat from South Dakota. In the re-election of governors, Republican Mike DeWine won in Ohio, Democrat Wes Moore won in Maryland, and Democrat JB Pritzker claimed back his governorship in Illinois, as polls closed in two dozen states.

Governors This midterm polls are seeing many firsts

Democrat Maura Healey became the first openly-lesbian governor as she won from Massachusetts. Democrat Aruna Miller won as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, becoming the first immigrant to hold the office. Democrat Maxwell Frost (25) became the first Gen-Z member of the House from Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — billed as a potential presidential candidate — won the re-election beating Democrat Charlie Christ.

Other winners Republicans surged ahead of Democrats in the Congressional race

Republican Todd Young was re-elected to US Senate from Indiana, fellow party leader Sarah Huckabee Sanders won as the governor in Arkansas, while Republican John Boozman will return to the Senate from Arkansas. Republican Gordon won his second term as the governor of Wyoming and fellow Republican Phil Scott was re-elected as Vermont's governor. Democrat Josh Green won as the governor of Hawaii.