World

USA: Woman arrested for biting boyfriend over an adult toy

USA: Woman arrested for biting boyfriend over an adult toy

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 07, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

Looks like the only "adult" in this case was the toy.

The world is a funny place and what makes it so are some really bizarre cases that keep happening time and again. Recently, a woman in Florida, US, was put behind bars for biting her boyfriend during a violent argument over an adult toy. Looks like the only "adult" in this case was the toy. Well, you should discover it yourself.

All for a gadget The woman bit her boyfriend over a sex toy

The 34-year-old woman was arrested by the cops on charges of domestic battery. As per reports, the incident took place when she was engaged in an argument with her 33-year-old boyfriend that suddenly became physical. The woman got physically aggressive and ended up biting her beau over the ownership of an adult toy! She has been detained in the St. Lucie County Jail.

Argument turned into violence She attacked when she was asked to return the toy

As per reports, the pleasure-inducing adult toy is owned by the man. When he demanded the woman to return the gadget, she refused. The man then grabbed her handbag and asked to trade it with the gadget, which is when she attacked and bit him. "I have your bag, give me back my property," said the man in the statement given to the cops.

The investigation Cops ascertained that she was the aggressor and arrested her

After the entire case was thoroughly investigated, the cops found that the woman was the aggressor. It was also discovered that before biting the man, she kicked him hard. In retaliation, her boyfriend punched her to make her "stop biting" him. She was subsequently booked by Fort Pierce Police for domestic battery and later put under arrest.

Florida on a biting spree In another case a woman bit a cop's ring finger

Another case was recorded in Florida recently, wherein a 23-year-old woman named Julia Franklin bit an on-duty cop's ring finger. The officer had pulled her over for speeding, said reports. When the cop found that she had outstanding arrests against her he tried to arrest her. The woman became agitated and bit his finger, tearing his skin and leaving him bleeding.