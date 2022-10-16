Entertainment

'Doctor G' BO performance: Film shows good growth on Day-2

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 16, 2022, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Despite a slow start, 'Doctor G' witnessed some growth on Day 2

Ayushmann Khurrana is back on the big screens with his new comedy-drama Doctor G. The film was released on Friday (October 14), and though it seemed to have made a slow start on Day 1, it showed good growth in box office collections on Day 2, i.e. Saturday. It is a mix of emotions and humor and received mixed reviews from critics upon release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors today. Known for his off-beat selection of roles, he never fails to impress the viewers.

He has delivered some brilliant films, starting from his first, Vicky Donor, to the likes of Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl.

But Khurrana needs Doctor G to be a hit, as his last two releases failed to fetch good BO numbers.

In comparison 'Doctor G' did better than other film releases this week

This Friday saw the release of two other Hindi films, Code Name: Tiranga starring Parineeti Chopra and the Hindi dub version of Rishab Shetty's Kantara. As per reports, Doctor G seems to have performed the best among the three releases, which should come as a relief to Khurrana owing to the damp start of his previous two releases Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Success? How much did the film earn so far?

The pre-release promotions and buzz around the film were low. Yet it opened to a decent total making Rs. 3.87cr at the domestic box office (Day 1). On Day 2, however, it performed better, and the collections soared up to Rs. 5.25cr. It is important the film perform well in the coming week to avoid the post-pandemic slump of content-driven films underperforming in theaters.

Cast and crew Promising plot and cast

Bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Doctor G features Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial is a medical campus comedy-drama with a quirky plot wherein Khurrana plays the role of a lone male intern in the gynecology department. His unwillingness to accept his fate leads to confusion, chaos, and comedy, with his character eventually developing camaraderie with his female classmates.