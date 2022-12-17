Entertainment

'Titanic': James Cameron finally reveals why Jack couldn't survive

'Titanic': James Cameron finally reveals why Jack couldn't survive

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 17, 2022, 09:08 pm 2 min read

A remastered version of 'Titanic' will be released on February 14

One of the most-discussed topics of the 1997 Hollywood movie Titanic is why its lead character Jack couldn't be accommodated on the piece of wood that helped the film's leading lady, Rose, to survive. Now, the film's director James Cameron has finally unraveled the mystery and revealed why Jack's survival wouldn't have been a possibility. Dive in to know everything.

Why does this story matter?

The sensational argument by fans is that Rose (Kate Winslet) could have given space to Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door after Titanic sinks in Cameron's megahit film.

In the said scene, Rose lies atop the door and survives in the end, while Jack, who holds on to Rose with his body in the water, freezes to death in the icy Atlantic Ocean.

Scientific study was conducted to put this debate to rest

"We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," Cameron recently told The Toronto Sun. "We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we're going to do a little special on it that comes out in February."

Video of study will be premiered on Valentine's Day 2023

Cameron added, "We put sensors all over them (two stunt people) and inside them...we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods." "The answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive." The study will be released on February 14, 2023, coinciding with Titanic's rerelease.

Jack's death was an aesthetic decision: Cameron

Jack "needed to die" to add aesthetic to the film, argued Cameron. "It's like Romeo and Juliet. It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice... Maybe after 25 years, I won't have to deal with this anymore," the 68-year-old said. Meanwhile, his latest directorial, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is being received exceptionally well by fans and critics.