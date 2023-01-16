Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' OTT details out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 16, 2023, 05:51 pm 1 min read

'Chandramukhi 2' OTT details are out

Netflix India South tweeted a poster of the much-awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu and revealed that the film will be streaming on the OTT platform after its theatrical release. A sequel to 2005's Rajinikanth starrer Chandramukhi, this has been in the buzz ever since its announcement. Further, this will mark Kangana Ranaut's next Tamil release after Thalaivii.

All we know about the upcoming film

Kangana Ranaut has been roped in for the project, and the film also stars Raghava Lawrence. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music will be directed by Golden Globe Awardee MM Keeravani. The story will revolve around the titular character who is a world-renowned dancer at a king's court and is known for her scintillating dance skills and breathtaking beauty.

If we had to sum up how excited we are, we'd say LAKALAKALAKALAKA! 🤩🐍



Chandramukhi 2 is coming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!🔥#NetflixPandigai #Chandramukhi2 #CM2 #NetflixLaEnnaSpecial pic.twitter.com/dKyDZjwHIw — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 16, 2023