5 most anticipated OTT series of 2023

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

As we entered a new year with new ambitions, motives, and aspirations at the stroke of midnight, the quintessential cinephiles look forward to a year of amazing OTT content. OTT releases have taken the world by storm, and over the years, India has managed to produce quality content. Keeping that in mind, here are our top 5 most awaited web series of 2023!

'Shark Tank India' (Season 2)

Shark Tank season 1 became an instant hit and words like TAM, HORECA, and equity became household names. With the startup boom in India, this show is inspiring new entrepreneurs. The pitches are innovative and negotiations are grueling. All the old sharks except Ashneer Grover are set to return. He'll be replaced by Amit Jain. It airs on January 2, 2023 on Sony Network.

'Mirzapur' (Season 3)

Fans cannot wait to see Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) and Golu back on screen. As crime-thrillers became a massive hit since Sacred Games, every production house tried their hands in the genre, but few emerged successful. Season 2 ended with the duo killing Munna Bhaiya, whereas the quest for Mirzapur ki Gaddi is still on! We are waiting for Fazal's return on the screen.

'The Family Man' (Season 3)

This crime thriller series shows the dilemma the family members of Intelligence services face. The balance of work and personal life and how things affect and complement each other are nicely portrayed here. The first season tackles Pakistan, the second one tackles Sri Lanka, and the third one will see Srikant and his team tackle China amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Rocket Boys' (Season 2)

A biographical series based on the lives of Indian scientists Dr. Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys garnered a lot of praise and has been renewed for another season. Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's acting was widely praised and fans are looking forward to the new season. The new season will focus on the Pokhran nuclear test.

'Farzi' (Season 1)

Fans have been going gaga ever since the makers of the highly-praised The Family Man announced another crime-thriller series starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. This will mark Kapoor's OTT debut. The on-screen chemistry between Sethupathi and Kapoor will be something to watch. It is slated to premiere in February 2023.