Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu': First single 'Chilla Chilla' gets release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 06, 2022, 10:43 am 2 min read

'Thunivu's first single 'Chilla Chilla' will be released on Friday

Fans of Tamil star Ajith Kumar are gearing up to watch the actor in action on the big screens soon in the upcoming film Thunivu. Ahead of its release, the makers have kickstarted the movie's promotions. Accordingly, the first single titled Chilla Chilla is gearing up for release. Its music composer Ghibran announced on Twitter that the song will be out on December 9.

Why does this story matter?

AK's movies have always been received with much fanfare in Tamil Nadu.

Not just the movies, updates about his movies have also made the fans go gaga.

About Chilla Chilla, the music director has already promised that the song will be an upbeat number thereby amping up the anticipation of fans.

So, the song's release is one of the highly awaited developments in Kollywood.

Here's everything we know about the song so far

Ghibran announced the song's release date along with a poster featuring AK with what looks like a machine gun. Sensational music composer Anirudh Ravichander has rendered his voice for the number, while lyrics have been penned by Vaisagh. Producer Boney Kapoor also shared the update and wrote on Twitter, "The Wait is over! #ChillaChilla is coming to rule your Playlist from December 09."

Other cast and crew who are onboard the movie

Besides the Viswasam star, the film also has Manju Warrier as the leading lady. John Kokken and Samuthirakani also play important roles. This film marks the third collaboration between AK, director H Vinoth, and Kapoor after their previous two movies namely Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Nirav Shah is the director of photography, while Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the movie.

'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' will lock horns at the box office

Thunivu is gearing up for release on Pongal 2023. Tamil star Vijay's upcoming film Varisu is also releasing on the same day. So, it is going to be a huge clash at the box office as both actors have fans who are extremely religious toward the actors. Varisu is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.