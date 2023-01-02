Entertainment

Box office collections: 'Avatar 2' inching toward $1B overseas haul

Box office collections: 'Avatar 2' inching toward $1B overseas haul

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 02, 2023, 11:21 am 2 min read

'Avatar 2' to earn $1B solely from the overseas markets

Avatar: The Way of Water has been performing phenomenally at the box office. The sequel of the much-awaited visual spectacle is being loved by viewers globally and the film has been shattering records after records. The James Cameron directorial has taken the most advantage of the New Year holiday. The film is inching toward earning $1B in the overseas market.

Why does this story matter?

Avatar (2009) is the highest-grossing film in the world, hence the sequel was one of the most awaited films. Viewers were in awe of the first installment since its release.

Avatar 2 started off really well and has emerged to be the highest-grossing non-local movie in foreign markets. The James Cameron directorial has been giving good competition to other films.

Global collections on New Year

As per reports on Deadline, Avatar 2 has minted $186.7M from 52 international markets on the first day of the new year itself. This addition takes the global collection to $1.379B. The overseas collection currently stands at $957M and it is projected to breach $1B early this week. The film also showed a rise of six percent in China in terms of collection.

Top overseas markets

The top overseas markets of Avatar 2 are China ($152.8M), France ($95.1M), Korea ($74.9M), Germany ($67.2M), UK ($54.2M), India ($49.3M), Mexico ($37.3M), Australia ($34.3M), Italy ($30.5M), and Spain ($28.3M). China saw a jump of 42% from last weekend—$36.9M to $152.8M.

India collections on New Year

The film is doing phenomenal business in India. With Ranveer Singh's Cirkus failing at the box office, there is no competition either. As per India TV, the film earned approximately Rs. 17.25 crore on January 1, 2023, and an overall collection of Rs. 333 crore in India. The film is about to surpass Avengers Endgame's total collection record of Rs. 367 crore in India.

'Avatar 2' in a nutshell

Avatar 2's star cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios whereas David Valdes and Richard Baneham are executive producers. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The third installment reportedly titled Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer will be tentatively released in 2024.