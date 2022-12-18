Entertainment

Steven Spielberg birthday special: 5 must-watch films of legendary filmmaker

Steven Spielberg birthday special: 5 must-watch films of legendary filmmaker

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 18, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

On the occasion of Steven Spielberg's 76th birthday, take a look at his five must-watch films

One of the most celebrated names in the world of cinema is legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. He bagged numerous accolades for many well-crafted films in his career spanning over five decades, such as the 1993 film Schindler's List to 2012's Lincoln. Spielberg's craft has been appreciated across the globe. As he turns 76 on Sunday (December 16), here are five of his must-watch films.

'Schindler's List' (1993)

This Oscar-winning film by Spielberg is based on Australian novelist Thomas Keneally's 1982 novel Schindler's Ark. The movie revolves around a German industrialist named Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who saves more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories during the Second World War. The film also starred Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes, among others.

'Jurassic Park' trilogy (1993-2001)

Spielberg gave a big chunk of memories to every '90s kid with the famous Jurassic Park trilogy. The first part was released in 1993, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 and then Jurassic Park III in 2001. While he helmed the first two installments, Joe Johnston directed the third. The original dinosaur film was re-released in 3D in the year 2013.

'A.I. Artifical Intelligence' (2001)

A science fiction film, A.I. Artificial Intelligence is based on Brian Aldiss's 1969 short story, Supertoys Last All Summer Long. While its direction and screenplay were handled by Spielberg, Ian Watson wrote the story. Set in a post-climate change futuristic society, it narrates the story of David, a childlike android who has a unique ability to love, which has been programmed within him.

'The Terminal' (2004)

Starring Tom Hanks, The Terminal revolves around a European stuck at New York's JFK Airport. While he's denied entry into the US, he can't go back to his country because of a military coup. It's partially inspired by one Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who traveled from Brussels to London via Paris in 1988 but was sent back to Paris as he lost his refugee passport.

'Lincoln' (2012)

One of the most celebrated films of Spielberg's career is the biographical film on the life of the former United States President, Abraham Lincoln. Starring Daniel Day-Lewis in the titular role, the film bagged two Academy Awards in the best picture and the best production design categories. The film also established Day-Lewis to be one of the greatest actors of his time.