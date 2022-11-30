World

China warned US officials against interfering in Indo-China matters: Pentagon

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 30, 2022, 03:06 pm 2 min read

India and China have been engaged in a border row since March 2020

China has warned the officials of its arch-rival US to not interfere in its relationship with India, the Pentagon claimed in its annual report submitted to the US Congress. The report says that China tried to downplay its border dispute with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in an attempt to prevent it from harming other areas of their bilateral relationship.

Why does this story matter?

China and the US are in a race for geopolitical dominance.

Notably, both countries have varied perceptions of the LAC, which leads to frequent friction. China also claims Arunachal Pradesh in its entirety.

Pentagon reports earlier claimed China was building a bridge and a military camp in Indian territory.

China doesn't want border tensions to prevent US-India closeness: Pentagon

The Pentagon said in its report that China intended to prevent border tensions, which would push India diplomatically closer to the US. It further says that throughout 2021, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the principal military force of China, sustained the deployment of armed personnel and continued building infrastructure along the LAC. Negotiations helped little owing to pushback from both sides, it said.

Both sides refused to back down: Report

In May 2020, Indian and Chinese forces clashed at multiple locations along the LAC, triggering the heavy deployment of forces on both sides. Both countries demanded the other back off and return to pre-standoff conditions, but neither agreed. China blamed India for encroaching on Chinese territory by building infrastructure, while the latter accused China of launching incursions into Indian territory.

Galwan Valley clash deadliest in 46 years

The report termed the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 the deadliest between the two neighbors in 46 years. The incident was reported to result in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA soldiers, confirmed by Chinese officials.

China to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon

The report also claims that China would have a stockpile of around 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, which are currently numbered at 400. It said China had escalated efforts to modernize, diversify, and expand its nuclear armory. Addressing the PLA after an inspection in Beijing earlier this month, China's President Xi Jinping asked his forces to maintain combat readiness and "prepare for war."