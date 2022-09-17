Technology

China, UAE to join hands on moon rover missions

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 17, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

The UAE, China signed a memorandum of understanding to help UAE in its lunar missions (Photo credit: Twitter/@MBRSpaceCentre).

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to join hands to help further the latter's space ambitions. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) of the UAE and the China National Space Agency (CNSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on the UAE's moon missions. The agreement marks the first joint space project between the two countries.

Context Why does this story matter?

Spacefaring is a prestigious act for countries. It was once a closed community with all the missions attributed to a select group of nations.

However, things have been changing in the 21st century, and this close-knit community has seen some new entrants. Among them, the UAE—a relatively new member—has been making some noise.

Now, the partnership with China will further enhance its spacefaring credentials.

MoU China will help UAE with its Rashid-2 rover

The UAE has been pushing to become an important space player. Its collaboration with China involves the "landing of an MBRSC rover aboard a CNSA lander." Under the project, the UAE will develop a rover dubbed Rashid-2; China will help it with the landing, data transmission, observation, and control. MBRSC director-general Salem Humaid Al Marri and CNSA deputy director Wu Yanhua signed the MoU.

Information Why did UAE decide to collaborate with China?

China has been highly successful with its lunar missions. In the last decade, the country launched three successful lunar surface missions dubbed the Chang'e 3, Chang'e 4, and Chang'e 5. In 2020, Chang'e 5 also brought samples back from Moon to Earth.

UAE UAE has been very active with its space program

The UAE has been proactive in its space push. In 2020, it launched the Emirates Mars Mission, under which an orbiter named Hope was sent to Mars. As part of its lunar mission, the MBRSC's Rashid rover will be delivered to Moon's surface later this year aboard the HAKUTO-R lander—developed by Japanese company ispace. It is also developing a mission to the asteroid belt.

Information UAE is working with SpaceX to send an astronaut to ISS

In 2019, the UAE sent its first astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri to the International Space Station (ISS). Now, another UAE astronaut—Sultan Al Neyadi—is set to go to the ISS aboard SpaceX's Crew-6 mission for NASA. He will spend six months in the orbiting lab.