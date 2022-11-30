World

Costa Rice: Crocodile kills 8-year-old in front of his parents

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 30, 2022, 12:39 pm 3 min read

In an absolutely horrific incident in Costa Rica, an 8-year-old boy was reportedly attacked and mauled to death by a crocodile while playing in a river near his home in front of his horrified family. According to the New York Post, the victim has been identified as Julio Otero Fernández and was decapitated by the crocodile during the attack.

Here's what happened!

It is learned that after decapitating the child, the crocodile dragged the body to the deep end of the Matina River in Limón on October 30. Nearly a month later, a hunter reportedly killed a crocodile in the area on Saturday. When the locals sliced open the reptile's belly, they found fragments of bones and strands of hair believed to be of Julio.

Eyewitness describes the attack

While describing the horrific attack, an eyewitness said the reptile grabbed the child and dragged it under the water. "It shook him (the child) and ripped off his little head," the eyewitness said. "Then it grabbed him again and dragged him under," the witness added.

Details on the crocodile attack

The child died while spending time with his four siblings, parents, and a few other relatives on a fishing trip. At approximately 2 pm on October 30, the eight-year-old stood in knee-deep water when a big crocodile lunged at him. The victim's parents, mother Margini Fernandez Flores and father Don Julio Otero, were left helpless as the crocodile savaged their son.

I feel abandoned by authorities: Victim's father

"The hardest thing for my wife was seeing the crocodile float away with my son's body," the victim's father said. Otero alleged that the cops denied shooting the animal, stating they didn't have the "authority" to open fire. "For my part, I feel abandoned by the authorities," he stated. "An animal is worth more than a human being; that's what I've felt," he added.

I will not stay here: Flores

The family had moved to Costa Rica from Nicaragua just four years ago in order to work on a banana plantation. However, the mother revealed they are now planning to move back to their native home. "I will not stay here because they protect these animals, and they are capable of leaving the river to attack more people," Flores stated.

Nearly 1,000 die in crocodile attacks every year

As per reports, crocodiles are responsible for the death of as many as 1,000 people every year across the globe. While crocodiles may not be very aggressive, they have supremacy over other animals like them. These big reptiles can weigh nearly 908 kgs, grow more than 20ft in length, and are known for their immensely powerful bite.