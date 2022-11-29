World
China readies 2.5 lakh COVID-19 quarantine beds in 'hotspot' Guangzhou
Mass quarantine camps and makeshift hospitals are reportedly coming up in Guangzhou, China to accommodate nearly 2.5 lakh people amid the country's recent COVID-19 spike, according to AP. China is grappling with a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases since early October with Guangzhou being a hotspot. This has prompted authorities to impose fresh restrictions like closing shops, schools, and tourist places in major cities.
Why does this story matter?
- China is currently grappling with a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases with quarantine facilities gaining significance in the country's strict COVID-19 scenario.
- To recall, China brought in the "zero-COVID-19 policy" in 2020 to keep check the spread of infections.
- Some cities including Shanghai announced fresh restrictions, while Beijing is keeping up its strict defenses against the fresh outbreak.
Government expedited construction of makeshift hospitals, isolation facilities
According to the AP, officials in Guangzhou have advanced the building of makeshift hospitals and isolation camps. They reportedly want to construct a space for 2,46,407 beds within the new COVID-19 spiral so that to prevent the infection spread. Notably, nearly one lakh people in Haizhu district of the city have already been sent to hospitals and quarantine centers for treatment.
For the second day in a row, China has recorded an explosive increase in coronavirus infections.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 25, 2022
In the city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, which has the largest number of cases, the construction of a quarantine center for 80,000 people has begun. pic.twitter.com/LnOZdVdVjO
Current COVID-19 scenario in China
While Chongqing and Guangzhou cities reported the majority of new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks in Beijing, China's capital, and other megacities remain difficult to control. Following this, Chinese authorities have reiterated the necessity of maintaining its strict "zero-Covid" policy--calling for lockdowns, widespread testing, and quarantines for every one suspected of having come into contact with the virus.
China reported nearly 40,000 COVID-19 on Tuesday
According to reports, at least 38,645 new COVID-19 cases were reported in China on Tuesday, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 were asymptomatic. In contrast, China registers 3,822 symptomatic infections and 36,525 asymptomatic illnesses separately, totaling 40,347 new cases a day earlier.