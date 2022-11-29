World

China readies 2.5 lakh COVID-19 quarantine beds in 'hotspot' Guangzhou

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 29, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

The new facilities are coming up to tackle the fresh COVID-19 surge

Mass quarantine camps and makeshift hospitals are reportedly coming up in Guangzhou, China to accommodate nearly 2.5 lakh people amid the country's recent COVID-19 spike, according to AP. China is grappling with a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases since early October with Guangzhou being a hotspot. This has prompted authorities to impose fresh restrictions like closing shops, schools, and tourist places in major cities.

Why does this story matter?

China is currently grappling with a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases with quarantine facilities gaining significance in the country's strict COVID-19 scenario.

To recall, China brought in the "zero-COVID-19 policy" in 2020 to keep check the spread of infections.

Some cities including Shanghai announced fresh restrictions, while Beijing is keeping up its strict defenses against the fresh outbreak.

Government expedited construction of makeshift hospitals, isolation facilities

According to the AP, officials in Guangzhou have advanced the building of makeshift hospitals and isolation camps. They reportedly want to construct a space for 2,46,407 beds within the new COVID-19 spiral so that to prevent the infection spread. Notably, nearly one lakh people in Haizhu district of the city have already been sent to hospitals and quarantine centers for treatment.

Visuals of quarantine sites shared on Twitter

For the second day in a row, China has recorded an explosive increase in coronavirus infections.



In the city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, which has the largest number of cases, the construction of a quarantine center for 80,000 people has begun. pic.twitter.com/LnOZdVdVjO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 25, 2022

Current COVID-19 scenario in China

While Chongqing and Guangzhou cities reported the majority of new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks in Beijing, China's capital, and other megacities remain difficult to control. Following this, Chinese authorities have reiterated the necessity of maintaining its strict "zero-Covid" policy--calling for lockdowns, widespread testing, and quarantines for every one suspected of having come into contact with the virus.

China reported nearly 40,000 COVID-19 on Tuesday

According to reports, at least 38,645 new COVID-19 cases were reported in China on Tuesday, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 were asymptomatic. In contrast, China registers 3,822 symptomatic infections and 36,525 asymptomatic illnesses separately, totaling 40,347 new cases a day earlier.