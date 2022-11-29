World

Mauna Loa, world's largest active volcano, erupts after 40 years

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 29, 2022, 04:42 pm 2 min read

Mauna Loa has now joined its neighbor, Kilauea, which has been erupting for over a year now

The world's biggest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii for the first time since 1984. As a result of this volcanic eruption, the night sky above the island state in the United States (US) turned ashy as hot lava started to overflow from the mouth of the volcano in the Volcanoes National Park on Monday.

Locals advised to stay vigilant

As per the civil defense officials, local residents have been informed to stay vigilant despite no danger from the eruption yet. "Lava flows are not threatening any downslope communities," the US Geological Survey stated. However, the agency still said, "The early stages of a Mauna Loa rift zone eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly."

Dual-eruption in Hawaii

As per the national park's Facebook post, this dual-eruption is rare and expected to draw numerous visitors eager to witness the eruption in person. The two volcanic mounts are just 21 miles apart and haven't erupted together in the past 40 years.

Facebook post of Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park

Signs of potential eruption since Sunday

There were signs of an eruption as early as Sunday after the region experienced numerous tremors and earthquakes. On Monday evening, streams of lava as tall as 200 feet were seen flowing from Mauna Loa; however, most stayed a few yards high. The molten lava has stayed within the summit so far and does not pose a threat to Hawaiians living downslope.

Hawaiian authorities open shelters

The Hawaiian authorities have since opened shelters as a precautionary measure but still haven't released any evacuation directives as they estimate there are no indications that lava will endanger populated locations. The BBC reported that the alert level of the volcano has also been changed to a "warning" from an "advisory"- the highest category as the Geological Service stated the situation might "modify rapidly."

Hawaii's air quality effected

The Health Department of Hawaii released an advisory on Monday warning locals and tourists to prepare for effects on air quality, stating that the eruptions could result in "vog conditions, ash in the air, and levels of sulfur dioxide to increase and fluctuate in various areas of the state." Volcanic clouds might cause serious aviation risks, damaging flight controls, reducing visibility, etc.

Watch: Visuals of Mauna Loa's volcanic eruption

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has ERUPTED. This is its first eruption in 38 years‼️🌋pic.twitter.com/UPTMUj2rxk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 29, 2022