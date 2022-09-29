World

Hurricane Ian hits Florida, causes unprecedented damage, power outage

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 29, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

The storm is expected to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Said to be the most damaging in a long time and classified as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian made landfall near the city of Fort Myers, along southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday, said the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Videos show many uprooted houses floating in flood water while more than 20 lakh people are experiencing a power outage in the state.

Twitter Post Life-threatening danger: NHC

11 pm EDT Wednesday, September 28 Key Messages for Hurricane #Ian.https://t.co/dxQlLVE7zI pic.twitter.com/c35z0EGMOY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 29, 2022

Information Later weakened to Category 1

The NHC said the eye of the hurricane made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa, west of Fort Myers. As it landed, the hurricane packed sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour. Although it later weakened to Category 1 with winds of 145 kmph, it still lashed the state. Flood water submerged roads completely while scores of vehicles were swept away.

Twitter Post Worst in 30 years, says weatherman

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.

I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

Details Boat carrying migrants sank, 20 missing

The US Border Patrol said that a boat carrying migrants sank following which 20 people were missing. Four Cubans managed to swim to the shore of Florida Keys islands, while coast guards rescued three people from the sea. The NHC termed the hurricane to be extremely dangerous and said it would affect several million across Florida along with Georgia and South Carolina.

Twitter Post Uncontrollable surge of flood water

Door buckling and caving in from the strong surge in Naples, FL #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/tw1dagAYFW — Hurricane Ian Footage (@IanFootage) September 28, 2022

Statements Once-in-a-generation calamity: Governor

Calling it a historic event, National Weather Service director Ken Graham said people would talk about this storm for years to come. Forecasters said it is a once-in-a-generation calamity while Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis said the state was going to face a nasty couple of days. North of Fort Myers, Punta Gorda town has been plunged into complete darkness.

Twitter Post Towns turning into lakes

#BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022

Facts 25 lakh people under mandatory evacuation

Around 25 lakh people were directed to mandatorily evacuate from nearly a dozen coastal Florida counties. Voluntary evacuation was ordered in many areas and several shelters were set up. Tampa and Orlando airports stopped all commercial flights while cruise ship companies canceled voyages or at best delayed departures. Authorities said that up to 30 inches of rainfall were expected in parts of Florida.

Cuba Power outage in Cuba

Cuba was rendered dark as Ian hit the western part of the country, disrupting the island country's power network while classified as a Category 3 hurricane. At least two people lost their lives in Pinar del Rio, as per Cuban media. The Pentagon said that 3,200 national guard personnel had been called to Florida while another 1,800 were on their way.