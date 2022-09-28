World

Woman hospitalized after pet dog accidentally poops on her face

Written by Lahari Basu Sep 28, 2022, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Amanda Gommo with Belle (Photo credit: Amanda Gommo / SWNS)

In a strange and yucky turn of events, a woman had the worst experience in her life - getting pooped in the face by her daughter's chihuahua, Belle. Subsequently, the 51-year-old was hospitalized for three days. Pets can be great companions but an untrained one can turn out to be a huge menace, as in the case of Amanda Gommo from England.

Violent diarrhea The nasty and unfortunate incident

Gommo from Bristol, England, was napping in the afternoon with Belle, when the pooch experienced a bout of diarrhea and accidentally defecated on her face. "I was having my afternoon nap with Belle, like I always do, when I suddenly felt something squirt in my mouth," Gommo told Manchester Evening News. "It was disgusting...I just couldn't get the taste out of my mouth."

Stomach bug Belle was diagnosed with a stomach bug

Gommo's daughter got Belle checked. The vet diagnosed the dog with a stomach bug and put her on antibiotics. Gommo started to show the same symptoms later in the day. When she called for help, paramedics prescribed her painkillers for stomach cramps and asked her to drink lots of water. But things got worse, she was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection and hospitalized.

Extreme dehydration Doctors had her under observation for three days

Her kidneys had shrunk due to extreme dehydration. She said, "From the moment I got ill to when I was put on the drip, I couldn't eat a thing. The cramps got worse and worse until I could feel them all over my body - even in my legs." Doctors had her under observation for three days and rehydrated her with electrolytes and glucose.

Recovery 'Something doctors had never witnessed before'

"My discharge note said that I'd suffered a gastrointestinal infection caused by a dog defecating in my mouth - something doctors had never witnessed before." "I've been drinking two Lucozades a day, plenty of tea, and loads of water since it happened, and I'm happy to say both me and Belle are on the mend," the mother of three said about her recovery.

Quote Gommo still loves Belle with all her heart

Despite this harrowing experience, Gommo's sense of humor is intact. She clarified, "I've forgiven Belle for her little accident and I still love her with all my heart, but I will definitely be more mindful of what position we sleep in in the future!"