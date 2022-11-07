India

19-year-old student mowed down by crane, dies; CCTV records accident

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 07, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

In a horrific accident in Bengaluru city of India, a 19-year-old student was mowed down by a speeding crane on Wednesday afternoon, leaving her injured. The accident, which was recorded by CCTV, took place in Whitefield area of the city. She later succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Friday, following which locals staged a protest in the area seeking justice.

The accident is said to have been caused after the girl was forced to walk on a tarred portion of the road as the adjacent footpath was damaged.

The incident has put the spotlight on less-maintained roads and footpaths in parts of the city, as last month, a woman driving a two-wheeler was killed when she was trying to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar.

Noor Fatima, the B.com student, as per reports was returning home from college when the crane hit her as she was walking on the tarred road, as recorded in the viral CCTV footage. She was rushed to nearby Vydehi hospital. Later her father, Rehman Khan, 57, a local businessman shifted her from there to Manipal Hospital in Whitefield, where she succumbed to the injuries.

19 year old BCom student Noor Fizar died after a mobile crane hit her in Whitefield. She was walking back home from a BMTC bus stop when the accident took place. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/CYpWjg5jck — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 5, 2022

Following the accident, police swung into action and arrested the accused driver. The driver who is said to be the owner of the crane was identified by police as Periyaswami. The crane involved in the accident at the Kannamangala Road under Whitefield traffic police has also been seized, reports quoting officials who are investigating the case said.

On Saturday, residents of the Kannamangala area staged a protest alleging that "the lack of footpath on the road caused the death of Fatima." "The accident of a young woman was caused by the carelessness of a crane driver and due to lack of footpaths. Improve this before it's too late. We want Justice," read a banner at the protest, as per Hindustan Times.