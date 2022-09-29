Lifestyle

5 snow hikes in India to bookmark this winter

Check out these snow-covered trails in India, perfect for a winter hike.

Passing through white forests, maneuvering over frozen streams, and trudging mighty snow-capped mountains is a dream for many thrill-seekers. And as the winter season is just around the corner, we believe it is time you gear up for this experience. Calling all hikers seeking an adrenaline rush with each breath, here are five snow treks in India you must bookmark for the upcoming season.

Views of neighboring peaks Chopta, Tungnath and Chandrashila Trek, Uttarakhand

Chopta, Tungnath and Chandrashila Trek in Uttarakhand offers idyllic vistas of peaks including Nanda Devi, Trishul, Chaukhamba, and Kedarnath. It is an easy trek that may take you about four days to reach at an altitude of 13,123 ft where the trek ends. On the way, you'll see multiple attractions like Deoria Taal, Chopta valley, and a famous temple atop the cliff.

Apt for beginners Nag Tibba Trek, Uttarakhand

Nag Tibba is nestled at a height of 9,915 ft in the Garhwal region. It is an easy trek that most beginners can do without worrying about altitude sickness. It takes two days, and in worst cases five to complete this trek. On the way, you'll see oak and rhododendron trees covered in snow, amid awe-inspiring views of the Garhwal Himalayas in the backdrop.

Alpine lakes Brahmatal, Uttarakhand

A trek to Brahmatal ranks moderate on level of difficulty and can take you about six days to conquer the altitude of 12,250 ft. What makes it a favorite is that it leads you to a fascinating alpine lake and allows you to camp near it. In winter, the lakes shimmer with water crystals and reflect the neighboring peaks of Trishul and Nandaghunti.

16 peaks from the top Goechala and Dzongri Trek, Sikkim

Goechala and Dzongri Trek is one of the most difficult ones you can choose if you're a professional hiker. It takes about 11 days to reach the maximum altitude of 15,100 ft. The trek offers a grand sight of the Kanchenjunga, and the biggest highlight is the sunrise scene. When you climb up to Dzongri, you'll get to see 16 majestic peaks!

Frozen rivers, bad weather Chadar Trek, Ladakh

Chadar Trek in Ladakh tests your strength, skills, and valor as you walk over the frozen Zanskar River. It's said that if you complete this trek replete with dangerous terrains and tormenting weather, it is the greatest adventure of your life. This difficult trek can take you seven days to cover an altitude of 11,950 ft. February is the best month to trek here.