Written by Sneha Das Sep 15, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Well-known for its pristine beaches, sprawling greenery, swaying palm trees, pleasant weather, fascinating landmarks, and vibrant culture, the Maldives is a tropical holiday destination that reflects luxury and tranquility. One of Asia's most scenic island countries, the Maldives is also famous for water sports and various adventure activities. If you are soon planning a trip to the Maldives, check out these five unique hotels.

Private island Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Located on a tranquil, private island in the Laccadive Sea, this beautiful five-star hotel features villas that are stilted over the water and offers picturesque views of the beaches. In 2019, the hotel was ravaged by fire following which it was reconstructed. The property's interiors feature hand-made wooden furniture and lampshades from Bali. The hotel also organizes some really thrilling water sports.

Eco-friendly hotel Boutique Beach All Inclusive Diving Hotel

Located on the beautiful Maldivian island of Dhigurah in the South Ari Atoll, this beautiful hotel is set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean's azure waters. The island is a famous whale shark area where you can enjoy diving and snorkeling in its pristine blue waters. Dhigurah is also eco-friendly and the hotel features rooms designed in boutique style.

Underwater nightclub Niyama Private Islands Maldives

The villas of this hotel are set on the beach or over the crystal lagoon. This five-star hotel houses the world's first underwater nightclub called Subsix, located six meters below sea level. This club offers champagne breakfasts and glow parties fitted with glass walls with views of underwater marine life. The property also houses the world's largest and the only kids club.

Located within an untouched forest on Hanimaadhoo island in North of the Maldives, this four-star hotel offers ecological and biological facts about the wildlife. It offers adventure activities like snorkeling, kayaking, and biking. The property features 40 creatively-designed beachfront and ocean view rooms. There are 12 seaside rooms as well. The hotel also has a library, a relaxing spa, and a swimming pool.

Magnificent views Conrad Maldives

This unique hotel is stretched across two tropical islands linked by a 500-meter bridge. The property features three accommodations including Thatch-Roofed Water Villas, Beach Villas, and Retreat Villas. The hotel also has 12 restaurants among which there's the world's first underwater restaurant with tables 5 meters below the surface. The underwater restaurant offers amazing views of coral reefs.