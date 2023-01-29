Entertainment

Sourav Ganguly biopic: Everything we know about upcoming film

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 04:15 am 3 min read

Sourav Ganguly's biopic is in the making

Former Indian cricketer and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's biopic has been in the talks for years now. The buzz surrounding it has had its crests and troughs, but the former India skipper was reportedly in Mumbai recently to lock the screenplay of his biopic. Not much is known about the Luv Ranjan-backed project, especially who will be donning the southpaw's role in the film.

Why does this story matter?

Biopics, especially those based on sportspersons, have been a proven success formula in Bollywood. The nation gets united only with sports and films.

Over the past decade, we've seen some stellar sports biopics on celluloid—like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, Soorma, Paan Singh Tomar, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many more.

Since we treat cricketing icons as demigods, Ganguly's biopic does seem exciting.

Will Ranbir Kapoor do Ganguly's role?

Reportedly, the film has been mounted on a huge budget, and it is speculated to be around Rs. 200-250 crore. It will be bankrolled by Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. Earlier, rumors of Ranbir Kapoor being roped in were making rounds. But recently, Ganguly cleared the air and said, "No final decision has been taken. I hope we can share something positive after the meeting."

Script to be finalized soon

The production house announced the biopic with Ganguly back in September 2021. After that, the team did extensive research about the cricketer and his life. However, Ganguly is yet to greenlight the script and screenplay. The film will revolve around the Prince of Calcutta's journey from his childhood days to becoming a cricketer and then the BCCI president, covering all facets of his life.

Ganguly's initial days in cricket

Hailing from an influential family in Kolkata, Ganguly was initially a footballer and later started playing cricket. He was one of the spearheads in Bengal's 1989-90 Ranji Trophy win. He, however, had a forgettable ODI debut in 1992. After four years, Ganguly made his Test debut at Lords in 1996 and scored a ton, which made him a star overnight.

Tumultuous yet illustrious career

Ganguly became the captain of the Indian men's cricket team during the 2000 spot-fixing scandal. He resurrected the team and added many youngsters; the team performed amazingly in away matches and also reached the 2003 ICC World Cup final. He was later dropped allegedly due to team politics but made a brilliant comeback and played like a lion till he hung boots in 2008.

Donning several roles in his career

Ganguly's life has been full of ups and downs in both cricket and BCCI administration, which deserve to be showcased on celluloid. Often regarded as the God of the Offside, his batting skills and records with Sachin Tendulkar are still hailed by cricket lovers.

Expectations from Kapoor

If the rumors are true, Kapoor portraying Ganguly will be a visual treat. A sports movie will be a bucket list tick-off for sports aficionado Kapoor, too. He also comes with the experience of acting in a biopic—Sanju. He would be perfect for portraying the emotional conflicts Ganguly went through and especially during coach John Wright's saga. Let's manifest and keep our fingers crossed.