Before 'Pathaan,' analyzing SRK's previous action movies' box office performances

Do you know how many action movies SRK has headlined? Here's looking at all of them

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming spy action thriller Pathaan on January 25. While Mohabbatein and DDLJ may have concretized his position as the "King of Romance," he has repeatedly proved that he isn't merely made for a specific mold. Ahead of Pathaan's release, let's revisit his previous action movies' box office performances.

SRK's first action films: 'Trimurti,' 'Koyla,' and 'Army'

In 1995, SRK starred in Mukul Anand's multistarrer Trimurti, which reportedly earned Rs. 8.58cr at the box office and was a flop. The very next year, he headlined Army, which co-starred Sridevi. It, too, flopped, having earned only Rs. 6.59cr. In 1997, he was seen in Koyla, and with a lifetime collection of Rs. 14.88cr, it performed better than the two aforementioned films.

'Duplicate,' 'Baadshah,' 'Josh' gradually contributed to his stardom

Who can forget SRK playing two diametrically different roles in Duplicate? Despite his stupendous performance, the film was a box office flop. His 1999 release—Abbas-Mastan's Baadshah—however, fared a little better and was declared an average performer with a collection amounting to Rs. 14.87cr. Next year, Mansoor Khan's action drama film Josh witnessed better collections, and it reportedly minted Rs. 17.83cr at the ticket window.

'One 2 ka 4,' 'Shakti—The Power,' 'Don'

SRK's penchant for action movies continued with Shashilal K Nair's One 2 Ka 4 in 2001 and he followed it up with Krishna Vamsi's Shakti: The Power in 2002. However, both films failed to pull crowds and were declared box office flops. Things finally turned around for him in 2006 with Don - The Chase Begins Again, which grossed a staggering Rs. 50.35cr!

'Ra. One,' 'Don 2,' 'Chennai Express'

In 2011, SRK produced and starred in Ra. One, a film quite ahead of its time. It earned accolades for its VFX and minted Rs. 114.29cr at the box office. The same year, he reprised his role in and as Don 2, another successful venture. His biggest action hit came in the form of Chennai Express in 2013 and the blockbuster accumulated Rs. 227.13cr!

'Happy New Year,' 'Fan,' 'Raees,' 'Dilwale'

Farah Khan Kunder's Happy New Year was a superhit with collections crossing Rs. 200cr, and in the subsequent year, he again tasted success with Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, which earned Rs. 148.72cr. In 2016, Fan, despite featuring one of SRK's most nuanced roles, fell flat at the box office. However, things transformed yet again with Raees in 2017, which minted Rs. 137.51cr and was semi-hit.