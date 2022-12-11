Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs. 200 crore mark

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 11, 2022, 11:52 am 2 min read

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 2' collected over Rs. 4 crore on Saturday, entering the Rs. 200 crore club

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has been raking in money at the box office. The crime thriller is having a successful theatrical run and is holding its ground even 23 days after release. Despite several releases over the last few weeks, Drishyam 2 has emerged as one of the most successful movies of 2022. And now, it has entered the Rs. 200 crore club!

Why does this story matter?

A sequel to the 2015 Hindi film Drishyam, Drishyam 2 was one of the highly anticipated films of this year.

It takes the audience back into the lives of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family and a deep-rooted murder secret that they carry with them for seven years.

Similar to its prequel, Drishyam 2 has also become a hit with the audience.

With Saturday's collection, 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs. 200cr

On Saturday, Drishyam 2 once again saw a jump in its collections. According to preliminary figures, the film earned Rs. 4.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total to Rs. 203.57 crore, reportedly. With this, the film has finally joined the coveted Rs. 200 crore club. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie earned a total of Rs. 198.92 crore as of Friday.

All about 'Drishyam 2'

Apart from Devgn, the film also stars actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the sequel also starred Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. Entering its fourth week, Drishyam 2 is being screened at 1,448 cinemas and 1,784 screens in India. The film is a Hindi remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film with the same title.

Box office report of ‘Salaam Venky’

Meanwhile, here's a low down on Kajol and Vishal Jethwa starrer Salaam Venky's BO collections. Helmed by actor-filmmaker Revathy, the film is based on a true story and was well-received by critics. Released on Friday on about 1,200 screens, it collected Rs. 60 lakh on the first day. According to initial figures, it witnessed a rise and earned around Rs. 70 lakh on Saturday.