Kartik Aaryan becomes Shahid Kapoor's new tenant; penthouse details inside

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 20, 2023, 12:35 pm 2 min read

Karik Aaryan will be paying Rs. 7.25 lakh as monthly rent to Shahid Kapoor, reportedly

Kartik Aaryan has found a new abode and it is nothing but lavish! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has leased a new apartment on Mumbai's Juhu Tara road. The sea-facing posh apartment belongs to none other than actor Shahid Kapoor who initially used to reside here with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and children Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Often there are reports of actors buying and selling their luxurious properties. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Janhvi Kapoor were in the news for their property deals. And now, it's Aaryan!

﻿Shahid Kapoor was residing in Juhu until 2022. While he moved to a new swanky duplex in South Mumbai, his penthouse has been leased to Aaryan for a whopping price.

Kapoor brought the Juhu apartment in 2014

The Farzi actor brought the Juhu penthouse in 2014 before he got married to Rajput Kapoor. The lavish apartment offers one of the best views in Mumbai and has interiors done in neutral tones. Overlooking the Juhu beach, this apartment in the Praneta building comes with two parking spaces and is spread over 3,681 square feet of area.

Aaryan will pay rent in lakhs

Per Hindustan Times, Aaryan will pay Rs. 7.5 lakh as monthly rent for the first 12 months. As per the lease terms, the rent will be escalated by 7% every year. Therefore, he'll pay Rs. 8.02 lakh and Rs. 8.58 lakh as monthly rent for the second and the third year, respectively. Furthermore, Aaryan has deposited Rs. 45 lakh as the security deposit.

Kapoor's new abode in Worli is worth Rs. 55.6 crore

After their Juhu residence, Kapoor brought a duplex in Prabhadevi spread over 8,625 square feet of area, priced at Rs. 55.60 crore. They moved into their new residence last year in September. Meanwhile, before renting out Kapoor's sea-facing penthouse, Aaryan was earlier residing in an apartment in the Versova area which he brought in 2019 for Rs. 1.60 crore, reportedly.