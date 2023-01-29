Entertainment

'Pathaan': Producers Guild thanks states for peaceful screenings of SRK-starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 29, 2023, 01:33 am 3 min read

Producers Guild issues statement to express gratitude over smooth screenings of 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has become a rage at the global box office. One of the most-anticipated Indian films of 2023, it has been loved by viewers and critics alike and has received humongous traction at the ticket windows. Now, the Producers Guild of India has issued a statement thanking state governments for ensuring peaceful screenings of the spy thriller across the country.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a break following his last release Zero in 2018. Naturally, fans were rooting for his much-needed comeback film Pathaan and Khan has delivered on the expectations.

Before its release, however, the film got into several controversies and also received flak from right-wing groups for Deepika Padukone's outfits in the Besharam Rang song. There were protests against it in many cities.

Producers' body thanks state governments

The producers' body expressed gratitude to the state governments in its statement, which read, "The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! (sic)" It also mentioned how the smooth release has been beneficial to the Hindi film industry and Indian cinema in general.

'Pathaan's success much needed for Bollywood

Bollywood has had a tough time post-pandemic. Most films headlined by A-listers have tanked at the box office and Pathaan is a much-needed boost to the industry. Addressing this, the statement read, "Pathaan's success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all."

Here's the full statement by Producers Guild of India

Official Statement by Producers Guild of India thanking all state governments of India for ensuring the peaceful release of #Pathaan across the country#SeeYouAtTheMovies pic.twitter.com/4NBIip2b06 — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) January 28, 2023

What triggered the boycott trend against 'Pathaan'?

The boycott trend against Pathaan and the protests started after right-wing groups alleged that Padukone's outfits in Besharam Rang were against the Hindu religion. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra threatened to ban the film too. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested and burnt Khan and Padukone's effigies. Protests took place in Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Indore, among others.

Ministers assuring law and order

Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured a smooth screening of Pathaan in the state, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that his government will maintain law and order. On the eve of its release, the VHP withdrew the protests stating it was happy with the changes made by the makers to remove objectionable content, calling it a "victory for the Hindu community."

'Pathaan's box office rampage

Pathaan has been minting money at the box office since its release. Reportedly, the film has already earned over Rs. 300 crore (gross) across the world. As per trade analysts, the film is expected to earn Rs. 100 crore this weekend. The film has been shattering records left and right, and despite the hate among some sections, Pathaan has emerged victorious.