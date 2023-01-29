Entertainment

SA Chandrasekhar opens up about superstar son Vijay, rumored fallout

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 29, 2023, 12:30 am 2 min read

Rumors claiming that not all is well between Thalapathy Vijay and his filmmaker-father SA Chandrasekhar have been doing rounds for some time now. Amid these speculations, fans of Vijay were pleasantly surprised when Chandrasekhar recently attended Varisu's audio launch event. Now, in an interview with IndiaGlitz, Chandrasekhar opened up on his relationship with Vijay and how he still sees him as his five-year-old child.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar and Vijay are one of the most popular father-son duos in Kollywood. While Chandrasekhar has directed over 70 films, Vijay has an immense fan following across the country.

For a while now, reports over differences between the father and son had been doing rounds. And now, Chandrasekhar has addressed those rumors, clarifying whether all is well between them or not.

Here's what Chandrasekhar said on rumored fallout with Vijay

The IndiaGlitz interviewer asked Chandrasekhar about the rumored fallout between him and his superstar son. To this, he said, "I have never let Vijay down. Generally, it is said that sons like their mothers more than their dads. But Vijay is in contrast to that, he likes me more." "However, we don't interact much. We both still know our mutual love for each other."

Chandrasekhar explains his 'issue' when it comes to Vijay

Speaking further, Chandrasekhar expressed how he still considers Vijay as his five-year-old son and not a superstar. "My issue is that...you all keep saying that he has become this Thalapathy, but to me, he still remains like that five-year-old kid," he said. He also talked about how he would punish Vijay for his mistakes when he was a kid and wouldn't complete his homework.

When Vijay filed suit involving his parents

In 2021, Vijay filed a civil suit against 11 people, including his father Chandrasekhar and his mother Shoba, triggering rumors of a fallout. The lawsuit was filed for starting a political party under his name after Chandrasekhar publicly announced that the actor was interested in joining politics. Later, Vijay's father also criticized his 2022 film Beast and slammed Nelson Dilipkumar for a weak screenplay.