Vijay inspires fans with audio message ahead of his birthday
Tamil actor Vijay is going to be a year older in a couple of days (Wednesday). As celebrities are sharing common display pictures and admirers are sharing fan-made posters, popular production company Seven Screen Studios has released a video with Thalapathy's message to his fans. Though Vijay is not shown in the video, it features the superstar's voiceover, a much-needed treat for his followers.
- Vijay is known for delivering messages like these during the audio launch of his movies.
- However, his previous film Beast did not have an audio launch, so his fans expressed their disappointment for not being able to hear one of his short stories.
- But Vijay made it up by sharing the audio message just as his birthday is around the corner.
Titled Nee Nadhi Pola Odikondiru, Vijay can be heard urging his fans in the audio message to keep flowing like a river no matter what is thrown at them, advising them not to stop even if they are being praised or hated. To recall, Vijay's film Azhagiya Tamilmagan had a song titled Ellapugazhum, which has the title of this audio message in its lyrics.
Presenting you all our #ThalapathyBirthdaySpecialVideo ❤️#NeeNadhiPolaOdikondiru 🪔🌸🪨— Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) June 20, 2022
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Vamshi Paidipally-directed family drama tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. His first look from the film will be released on Tuesday, the makers announced recently. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead, while Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing pivotal roles. Reports suggest that Vaarisu could be this film's title.
After Thalapathy 66, the Mersal actor will reportedly be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time after Master. It is reported that the film could be a spinoff of Kanagaraj's previous films Kaithi and Vikram. And, Vijay is expected to enter the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with this upcoming film. However, there is no official word on this development so far.