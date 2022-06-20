Entertainment

Vijay inspires fans with audio message ahead of his birthday

Vijay inspires fans with audio message ahead of his birthday

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 20, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Vijay will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday (June 22).

Tamil actor Vijay is going to be a year older in a couple of days (Wednesday). As celebrities are sharing common display pictures and admirers are sharing fan-made posters, popular production company Seven Screen Studios has released a video with Thalapathy's message to his fans. Though Vijay is not shown in the video, it features the superstar's voiceover, a much-needed treat for his followers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vijay is known for delivering messages like these during the audio launch of his movies.

However, his previous film Beast did not have an audio launch, so his fans expressed their disappointment for not being able to hear one of his short stories.

But Vijay made it up by sharing the audio message just as his birthday is around the corner.

Information What does the audio message say?

Titled Nee Nadhi Pola Odikondiru, Vijay can be heard urging his fans in the audio message to keep flowing like a river no matter what is thrown at them, advising them not to stop even if they are being praised or hated. To recall, Vijay's film Azhagiya Tamilmagan had a song titled Ellapugazhum, which has the title of this audio message in its lyrics.

Twitter Post Take a look at the audio message here

Updates Vijay's first look from 'Thalapathy 66' to be revealed soon

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Vamshi Paidipally-directed family drama tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. His first look from the film will be released on Tuesday, the makers announced recently. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead, while Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj will be seen playing pivotal roles. Reports suggest that Vaarisu could be this film's title.

Details Thalapathy to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for 'Thalapathy 67'

After Thalapathy 66, the Mersal actor will reportedly be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the second time after Master. It is reported that the film could be a spinoff of Kanagaraj's previous films Kaithi and Vikram. And, Vijay is expected to enter the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with this upcoming film. However, there is no official word on this development so far.