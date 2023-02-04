Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023

Varun Dhawan to collaborate with 'Atlee' for 'Theri' remake

Kollywood filmmaker Atlee will reportedly collaborate with actor Varun Dhawan for his next Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. Dhawan has verbally agreed to the film but has not signed any contract yet. Atlee—who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Krishna Priya recently—is currently working on his next with SRK, which is one of the most-anticipated films of 2023.

More exciting details about the project

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Dhawan has verbally given his go-ahead to the project, which will reportedly be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri (2016). The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Murad Khetani and Atlee and tentatively go on floors in June or September. Meanwhile, Atlee's directorial Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, will release on June 2, 2023.

No word on other cast details

Theri is a 2016 Tamil action thriller that performed well at the box office. The film was directed by Atlee himself and it co-starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. Meanwhile, nothing about the other cast members of the upcoming remake has been revealed yet. It will be interesting to see who Atlee casts opposite Dhawan in this untitled film.