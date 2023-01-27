Entertainment

Ali Fazal won't be returning for 'Fukrey 3.' Here's why

Actor Ali Fazal confirmed that he will not be a part of upcoming 'Fukrey 3'

Actor Ali Fazal, popularly known for his role as Guddu Bhaiya, confirmed on Friday that he won't be returning for Fukrey 3, leaving his fans disappointed. Fazal, who played the key role of Zafar in the popular comedy film franchise, has finally issued a clarification on the matter. Fukrey 3 is slated to be released on September 7.

Fukrey's journey gave audiences some of the most iconic on-screen characters.

When the third installment of the comedy franchise was announced, a poster was released with the regular cast members, sans Fazal.

Since then, fans have been speculating whether his return has been kept a secret.

But, Fazal has finally put an end to all the speculations by revealing his reasons for not returning.

'Zafar also has to become Guddu sometimes…'

Fazal's statement read: "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai (So, will Zafar come or not? Everyone's asking this. Sorry friends, not this time. Zafar also has to become Guddu sometimes)." This indicates that Fukrey's schedule was clashing with his Mirzapur 3 schedule.

'Once a fukra always a fukra…,' said Fazal

Fazal promised his fans that Zafar will be back after a small detour. He said, "Once a fukra always a fukra. But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time, and schedules didn't allow me to. I will be back in the future, maybe sooner than you expect."

Know more about 'Fukrey 3'

Remember the iconic characters of Choocha, Pandit ji, and Bholi Punjaban? The most loved franchise Fukrey is finally coming back to tickle your funny bones on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami this year. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The project is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.