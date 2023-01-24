Entertainment

'Fukrey 3': Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat starrer gets release date

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Fukrey 3' will hit the cinema halls in September 2023

The makers of Fukrey have announced the release date of the film's third installment, Fukrey 3. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release in the second half of the year. Fukrey 3 will be released nearly six years after the franchise's second part, Fukrey Returns which hit the theaters in December 2017.

Why does this story matter?

The first part of the Fukrey franchise was released in 2013, following its sequel in 2017. Both films were a staggering hit at the box office.

The third installment, helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, went on the floors in March 2022.

Since then, fans of the franchise have eagerly been waiting to get an update on its release date.

'Fukrey 3' to release in Septemeber

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Akhtar and Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment dropped the much-awaited release date of the comedy-drama. The film will hit the cinema halls on September 7, said the production house's social media post. It is eyeing a Janmashtami weekend release. Along with the release date, the makers also released two new posters of Fukrey 3.

Original cast to reprise roles, sans Ali Fazal?

According to Fukrey 3's new posters, the original cast of the franchise including Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh have been recast for the third installment. However, going by the poster, it appears that Ali Fazal, who was seen in the original and the sequel, has been given a miss in the new part.

All about 'Fukrey 3'

Fukrey 3's filming began in March 2022 and was wrapped up in June 2022. Film's director Lamba confirmed its wrap by sharing an image of a cake that had "Fukrey 3 wrap" written on it. The threequel﻿ will feature actors in their original characters - Pulkit Samrat as Honey, Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, Sharma as Choocha, Singh as Lali, and Tripathi as Pandit.