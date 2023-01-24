Entertainment

'Varisu,' 'Thunivu' OTT details: When, where to watch Tamil biggies

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Vijay's 'Varisu' will stream on OTT platforms from February 10, reportedly

The box office is presently being ruled by two South Indian superstars - Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu have completed 13 days at the ticket window. The two films clashed at the cinema halls on January 11. After a successful run at the theaters, the movies will soon be released on OTT platforms.

Both films are tasting success as fans continue to head to the theaters to watch the two movies. While Varisu has reportedly crossed Rs. 270 crore, Thunivu has also surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark, globally.

Amidst these, the details regarding the OTT release of Varisu and Thunivu are now out. Soon, both films will be marking their debut on streaming platforms.

'Thunivu' to clash with 'Varisu' once again

After a massive clash at the cinema halls, Kumar and Vijay will once again lock horns for the OTT release. According to reports, the films will stream on OTT platforms from February 10 onwards. As mentioned, the Tamil versions of Varisu and Thunivu were released on January 11 while the other versions of the films were released in the theaters a few days later.

Where to watch 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Even though Vijay and Kumar are once again coming face-to-face with their OTT release dates, the two films will be debuting on different platforms. If we go by a report by Bollywood Life, OTT giant Netflix has brought the rights to Kumar's action thriller, while another biggie Amazon Prime Video will be streaming Vijay's family drama, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Box office collections of 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'

On Monday (January 23), Thunivu and Varisu completed 13 days of a successful theatrical run. Helmed by H Vinoth, Thunivu collected Rs. 155 crore at the domestic box office. It also became Kumar's best film to perform in the overseas market. Varisu, on the other hand, earned Rs. 30 crore on its second weekend, taking the total to cross over Rs. 270 crore, worldwide.