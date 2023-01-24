Entertainment

Oscars 2023: 4 Indian films running for nominations

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 24, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

The final nominations for Oscars 2023 will be announced on Tuesday evening (IST) while the award ceremony will be held on March 12

The nominations for Academy Awards 2023 are going to be extra special for India as at least 10 Indian films had made it through the longlist of nominations. Of these, four Indian films have been shortlisted, so far. Ahead of the final nominations that will be announced on Tuesday evening (as per IST) here is everything to know about the four Indian films.

'RRR'

After winning a Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, RRR is eyeing an Oscar nomination in the same category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song is written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song will be competing with 14 other songs from films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick.

'Chhello Show' or 'Last Film Show'

India's official entry to the Oscars 2023, Chhello Show, a Gujarati film helmed by Pan Nalin, is based on a young boy's love affair with cinema. The film will be competing with Argentina, 1985, Decision to Leave, Close, All Quiet on the Western Front, and others in the international feature film category. Last Film Show is backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

'The Elephant Whisperers'

Helmed by Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers has been shortlisted in the documentary short film category. Shot in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve's Theppakadu Elephant Camp, it's a story about a couple taking care of baby elephants Raghu and Ammu. Released on Netflix, the film will be contesting against The Flagmakers, Shut Up and Paint, Nuisance Bear, and others.

'All That Breathes'

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been shortlisted in the best documentary feature category. The film revolves around two brothers who have dedicated their lives to rescuing injured birds. The documentary has already won an award at the Sundance Film Festival as well as the prestigious Golden Eye award at Cannes Film Festival 2022. It is now competing with 14 other shortlisted films.

When, where, and how to watch the Oscars 2023 nominations

The final nominations will be announced at 7:00pm (IST) on Tuesday. Those willing to watch the live nominations announcement can stream it on the Academy Awards' social media handles as well as on YouTube. One can also watch it on the official website of the Oscars. The award ceremony will be held next month on March 12 in Los Angeles.