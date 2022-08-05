Entertainment

Liked 'Vikrant Rona'? Then, you'll love these films on OTT

Liked 'Vikrant Rona'? Then, you'll love these films on OTT

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 05, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Kichcha Sudeep-led 'Vikrant Rona' hit the theaters on July 28.

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona hit the big screens on July 28 amid huge expectations. Its jaw-dropping action sequences and stunning visuals, along with the acting talents of Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, have made sure that the film will be a forever favorite. And, if you liked the mystery drama, here are five other similar movies that you can watch on OTT platforms.

#1 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-led Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the fourth Kunjali Marakkar, the admiral of the fleet of Zamorin. The film is a visual treat directed by Priyadarshan with Manju Warrier as the female lead. An ensemble of talented actors like Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan play supporting roles. The National Film Award-winning drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 'Irul'

Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Soubin Shahir's Malayalam film Irul is available on Netflix. The mystery thriller directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin only has three cast members and is about a couple who gets trapped in an abandoned home with a stranger. The film revolved around the leading lady trying to figure out if her boyfriend is the serial killer or the stranger.

#3 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli's historical drama RRR, released in March this year, stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. It's available on ZEE5 and Netflix. The film is a fictional drama based on two real-life heroes: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played important cameo roles in the period drama, too.

#4 'KGF' franchise

Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise directed by Prashanth Neel is available on Prime Video. The action-packed entertainer's first part revolves around an ambitious man Rocky and his mission to save people who're enslaved in a fictional land KGF by a ruthless villain. In the second installment, Rocky takes over KGF and faces all his enemies single-handedly. Sanjay Dutt played the main antagonist in Chapter 2.

#5 'Baahubali' franchise

Another masterpiece from Rajamouli is the historical fiction venture Baahubali. The pan-Indian franchise has two films: Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar played the lead roles in the mega-budget projects. The movies are available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix (depending on the language and franchise). So, go ahead and relive the thrill!