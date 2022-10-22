Entertainment

'Jai Bhim,' 'RRR,' 'TKF' among IFFI 2022 Indian Panorama lineup

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 22, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

The 2022 International Film Festival of India will be held from November 20-28

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday officially announced the lineup of films to be screened as part of its Indian Panorama segment at this year's festival. Twenty-five acclaimed feature films, including Jai Bhim, The Kashmir Files, RRR, and Major, are part of the list. They will be showcased at the 53rd IFFI, to be held from November 20-28, 2022, in Goa.

Context Why does this story matter?

Indian Panorama, a flagship segment of the IFFI, was introduced in 1978.

It was launched as part of the prestigious film festival's initiative to promote Indian films and our country's culture and heritage through cinema.

Organized by the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Indian Panorama aims at selecting feature and non-feature films of "cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence."

Segments Films will be screened under two segments

While Kannada film Hadinelentu will be the inaugural film of IFFI Indian Panorama's feature film section, The Show Must Go On will open the non-feature film segment. While 25 films will be screened in the feature film category, 20 titles will be showcases in the non-feature film component. The feature and non-feature film jury panels were led by Vinod Ganatra and Oinam Doren, respectively.

Movies Here are some of films that will be screened

Besides the aforementioned films, Ariyippu, Tonic, Akhanda, The Storyteller, Dhabari Quruvi, Sher Shivraj, and Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, among others, will be screened under Indian Panorama's feature film section. Meanwhile, Taangh, Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray, Clinton, Before I Die, Madhyantara, Wagro, Veetilekku, Beyond Blast, Rekha, Yaanam, Little Wings, and Fatima are among the films to be showcased under non-feature film category.

Languages Films from various languages to be screened

Across both feature and non-feature film categories as many as 10 Hindi films, five Marathi titles, and four each in Tamil and Telugu will be screened during the 53rd IFFI. Moreover, three movies each in Kannada and Malayalam, two Bengali films, and one film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya, and Bhotiya, and seven English films will be showcased under these segments.