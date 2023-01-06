Entertainment

Everything to know about Bhuvan Bam-starrer 'Taaza Khabar'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 06, 2023, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Bhuvan Bam and Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer 'Taaza Khabar' was released on Friday

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who gained popularity for his channel BB Ki Vines, has stepped into the shoes of an actor. After being a video content creator for so long, Bam marked his web series debut with Taaza Khabar, a show that was released on OTT on Friday (January 6). Here is everything you know about the show in which he plays the lead role.

Why does this story matter?

Bam started his YouTube channel in the year 2015. Over the years, he posted videos that were around two minutes in length.

With at least 25.6M subscribers, Bam has created comedy sketches, playing all the characters himself. These videos got him massive popularity among the youth.

Meanwhile, Bam surprised his fans by announcing the early release of Taaza Khabar.

Watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar

Taaza Khabar has been released on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. All six episodes of the web series were released at midnight on Friday. Apart from Bam, the show also stars Mirzapur actor Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role. It features actors such as Vijay Nikam, Atisha Naik, Deven Bhojani, Nitya Mathur, and JD Chakravarthy, among many others.

About the show's plot

Bam is seen as Vasant, a toilet attendant in Mumbai. One day, Vasant gets a divine gift that gives him the power to foresee events before they happen. In fact, the prophecies are sent to him via a notification on his phone. The story revolves around how he makes use of this gift, and whether he goes from being a zero to a superhero.

Show received thumbs-up from Twitteratti

Taking to Twitter, several netizens hailed Bam's debut release. Many have called it an outstanding show, while there were some who said it was a tad bit slow. However, Bam's performance garnered positive responses from viewers. One user wrote about how it showed Bam in a completely different avatar. "We see BB's aggressive side as an actor," wrote a netizen.

'Bam in totally different avatar'

#TaazaKhabar Web series Review.

Bhuvan bam in total different avatar than his yt videos.

BB ki ek aggressive side as an actor hume dekhne ko milti hai. Less comedy more drama with Fantasy.

Bit slow sometime and sometime predictable.

All cast done a fabulous job.

⭐⭐⭐ — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) January 5, 2023

Outstanding, says another user